JERSEYVILLE – Some say that imitation is the highest form of flattery. In the case of Almost Kiss, four devoted and true fans of the classic rock quartet surely put on one dynamic performance at this year’s Jersey County Fair.

The outfit out of Kansas City lit up the fairgrounds grandstand Thursday evening, assuming their pseudonyms of Almost Gene, Paul, Ace and Peter.

Kiss fans rejoiced as the band performed plenty of the classic hits like “Rock and Roll All Nite,” “Dr. Love” and “Detroit Rock City.”

The tribute band has even caught the attention of original members of the band Kiss, even taking the stage with the legendary Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley themselves and have appeared on the A&E show Gene Simmons: Family Jewels.

Local band Tanglefoot brought a large burst of energy to kick off the night with their rock, country and blues covers. To close out their set, the band broke into a rendition of AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” which had the crowd stomping their feet and singing along to all of the lyrics.

The new Little Miss and Miss Jersey County Paige Dean and Kallie Shires introduced the band and wished the audience to have a great time at the rest of the fair.

