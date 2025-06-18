MADISON COUNTY - The Madison County Regional Superintendent, Dr. Robert W. Werden, along with Mr. Mannie Jackson and Dr. Ed Hightower, are pleased to announce the winners of the inaugural Alma Irene Aitch Scholarship for Madison County, Illinois, high school seniors.

This award is given in the amount of $1,000 to ten graduating seniors from across Madison County who displayed high academic achievement, personal drive, and success, and excellence in their 4-year high school careers.

The Aitch Scholarship is named after former Lincoln School teacher Alma Irene Aitch. Her leadership and encouragement helped improve the lives of her students and, over time, their successive generations.

She was beloved for her love of her school and community. Through the collaborative efforts of Jackson, Hightower, and Werden, this scholarship was created to showcase the legacy of Ms. Aitch and reward current students who have worked hard to be successful.

This year’s scholarship winners represent various academic and vocational education backgrounds. There are eight different schools represented by the recipients of the Class of 2025 chosen from over fifty commendable applicants. The competition for the scholarships was fierce and the essays that were completed and sent in were all extraordinary.

The selection committee had a difficult task in choosing the winners. The following students from the Class of 2025 can proudly call themselves “Aitch Scholars” as they have been selected winners of the 2025 Alma Irene Aitch Scholarship: Savanah M. Heinle: Triad High School Elise J. Berry: Roxana High School Tyra A. Wells: Alton Marquette High School LilyRose E.F. Cockrum: Granite City High School Jayna M. Halley – Civic Memorial High School Emily E. Phillips: Alton High School Wren R. Crawford: Alton High School Addyson R. Moore: Edwardsville High School Kameron X. Hildebrand – Johnson: Edwardsville High School Jordan M. Ealey: East Alton -Wood River High School

