EDWARDSVILLE – The law firm of Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd., is proud to announce that shareholders Chad J. Richter and Allyson T. Schwab have been recognized in the 2026 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America.

Chad J. Richter has been ranked in the practice areas of Commercial Litigation and Trust and Estates Litigation. Allyson T. Schwab has been recognized in the practice area of Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships).

Established in 1983, Best Lawyers® publishes annual rankings of attorneys across a wide range of legal practice areas. Its recognitions are based on a peer review process, in which eligible lawyers evaluate the professional abilities of their colleagues.

Lawyers who have been in private practice for five to nine years and demonstrated outstanding professional excellence are honored as Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America, while attorneys with over nine years of experience are designated as Best Lawyers.

About Chad J. Richter: Chad Richter, who works at the firm’s Edwardsville, Ill. office, focuses his practice in business law, trusts and estates, probate litigation, real estate law, commercial law, and civil litigation.

About Allyson T. Schwab: Allyson Schwab, who works at the firm’s offices in Belleville, Ill. and Freeburg, Ill., concentrates her practice in business law, estate planning/administration, and real estate law.

