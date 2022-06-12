All photos may be purchased for personal use at: https://www.randymanning.com/All-Wheels-Drive-In-Car-Show-Alton-Illinois

ALTON - Alton’s Annual All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show was a free event that attracted over 200 classic cars, hot rods, and motorcycles on Sunday, June 12 on 3rd, State, and Belle Streets in Alton.

Trophies were awarded in thirty-seven classes plus five specialty awards.

Missouri resident Dennis McBee (who showed his Ford Mustang Shelby GT 500) said, "The day was a little warm, but the show is fabulous and has been good every time we've come."

Alton Main Street organized the event (along with Time Machines Unlimited Car Club).

Car Show Judge Roy Edwards said, "It's a great event. The car show brings in a lot of people, and once they get here they eat, drink and have fun!".

In addition to the car show, there was live music, a pin-up contest, 50-50 drawing, vendor displays, merchant sidewalk sale, and (of course) great food.

