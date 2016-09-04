EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE volleyball earned its first home victory of the season and its first sweep with a 25-18, 25-16, 25-17 triumph over Evansville in the finale of the SIUE Tournament Presented by DoubleTree Collinsville.

SIUE's Katie Shashack was named to the All-Tournament team after recording 21 digs in the match. The junior libero averaged 6.25 digs per set for the weekend.

"I have to give credit to our blockers," said Shashack. "They are making it easy for me to read around them."

As a team, SIUE hit a season-high .262 against the Purple Aces, 0-5. The Cougars improved to 2-3.

"Our passing and defense was truly the foundation of our success," said SIUE Head Coach Leah Johnson.

Four SIUE players finished the match with eight or more kills. Taylor Joens, Taylor Held and Ashley Witt recorded nine while freshman Dylynn Otte added eight.

"We did a great job of spreading the offense well. We were really balanced and efficient," said Johnson.

SIUE led Evansville in kills 40-28 and yielded just three blocks to a team which had 17 earlier in the day against Green Bay.

"Each step we're a little bit better, and each individual is getting better. So collectively I really like our process," said Johnson.

"I proud of how our team has grown over the past two weeks," Shashack added.

Next up for the SIUE volleyball team is a trip to New York City as the Cougars play in the Columbia Invitational. SIUE will play host Columbia, Bryant and Manhattan next Friday and Saturday.

