ALTON - Alton High Head Cheer Coach Megan Hodge had only positive things to say about the contributions of two All-Southwestern Conference athletes, senior Mariah Jones and sophomore Landon Davis.

Both Jones and Davis are Auto Butler Athletes Of the Month.

Hodge said Jones is a third-year varsity athlete. The coach described her as one of the most talented girls on the Redbirds' varsity COED team.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"Mariah routinely displays an eagerness to try to learn new things," the coach said. "She is constantly looking to better herself as an athlete as far as attending extra practices, camps and clinics. She is planning on pursuing cheerleading next year when she heads to college and will be committing to a school soon. I will be very sad to see her move on but thrilled to watch her journey."

Coach Hodge continued and said Landon Davis is a second-year varsity athlete on the COED cheer team for the Redbirds.

"Landon is hands down one of the best tumblers I have seen hit my mat in a few years," she said. "He is an extremely versatile athlete who is also a talented stunter. On top of excelling on my team he also maintains an excellent GPA and is an honors student. He puts in extra time as well on his day off attending other camps, clinics and tumbling sessions. Landon has every intention of cheering in college and when the time comes, I will be honored to write him a phenomenal recommendation. He is an excellent student-athlete."

More like this: