http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/11/11-13-15-Lance-Kinsey.mp3

The St. Louis International Film Festival will provide another chance for area sports fans to check out a new movie as All-Stars starring Lance Kinsey, John Goodman, Richard Kind, and Fred Willard will screen at 3pm on Sunday, November 15th at the Tivoli.

Kinsey, who also wrote and directed the film, was a guest on the latest edition of St. Louis Baseball Weekly.

“I started coaching my daughter when she was about five or six,” began Kinsey on the inspiration for the film. “Coached her all the way through rec ball and then she went into club softball, travel teams, and ultimately was recruited for college. I always said when she goes to college and I have a little more time, I’d like to go back and coach again in the rec league–which I did. This is kind of that experience.”

Kinsey, who was Lt. Proctor in the Police Academy series, shares a Second City background with much of the All-Stars cast, who make up the parents of a fast-pitch softball team being driven for their girls to earn an “all-star” jacket.

“It’s a mockumentary,” confirmed Kinsey. “Just as in Best in Show, you see it’s much more about the dog owners than it is about the dogs. All-Stars is much more about the adults than it is about the little girls. It’s about a 10 and under girls softball team but it really focuses on the outrageous behavior of the adults–the parents, the coaches, the umpires, the board members, etc.”

While the film has a more comedic approach than say The Matheny Manifesto, Kinsey does note that if you’re the only one not laughing in the film, there may be a reason.

“It’s really about all these parents that you’ve met in these situations and if you don’t recognize them, then you probably are one,” pointed out Kinsey. “It’s you we’re talking about.”

St. Louis is the last film festival All-Stars will play in before launching December 1st on all video on demand (VOD), iTunes, and all digital platforms.