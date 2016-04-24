Major League Baseball has announced that voting for the 87th All-Star Game is now underway. The game will be played July 12th in San Diego at Petco Park.

The balloting, which went all-digital last season for the first time, almost doubled the previous voting record as 620 million votes were cast.

Fans are allowed to vote for starters to the 2016 All-Star Game a total of 35 times, including a maximum of five valid ballots cast in any 24-hour period — a new wrinkle in 2016.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Today’s launch of All-Star balloting is a great tradition that allows our fans around the world to participate in the All-Star experience,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said. “The city of San Diego will undoubtedly provide a wonderful backdrop for all of the events that All-Star Week has to offer, and all of us at Major League Baseball join the Padres in looking forward to a memorable Midsummer Classic this summer.”

2016 Major League Baseball All-Star Ballot

For the St. Louis Cardinals, Brandon Moss is on the ballot at first base while Kolten Wong, Matt Carpenter, Yadier Molina, Randal Grichuk, and Matt Holliday are also eligible at their respective positions. Though injured, Jhonny Peralta is listed as the team’s representative at shortstop.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports