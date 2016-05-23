Tickets go on sale THIS SATURDAY at 10am via Ticketmaster

Springfield – Each year the Illinois State Fair aims to bring in various musical genres in the hopes of attracting music-loving fairgoers of all generations. This year, organizers of the Illinois State Fair are bringing active and classic rock to the Grandstand stage.

The headlining act on Thursday, August 18th will be the Grammy nominated Danish metal band, Volbeat. The band recently announced its sixth album, Seal the Deal and Let’s Boogie, will be released in June 2016. Over the years, the group has been praised for its live performances with rave reviews. In the past, the group has opened for groups such as Megadeth, Metallica, Anthrax and Slayer.

Opening for Volbeat will be Killswitch Engage and Black Wizard. Killswitch Engage was formed from disbanded members of Overcast and Aftershock. The Grammy nominated music group is best known for songs, “The End of Heartache,” “My Curse,” and “The Fire Burns.” The group released its most recent album in March 2016.

In response to recent positive feedback regarding the availability of the Country Concert Blowout package, fair organizers have put together two *additional* discount ticket packages just ahead of the Saturday ticket on-sale. There will only be 500 tickets available for each package, and this special offer ends July 31st.

Country Concert Blowout: $114

Jake Owen

Dierks Bentley

Cole Swindell

Little Big Town Rock-On Extravaganza: $120

Pat Benatar/Melissa Etheridge

KISS

Volbeat

ZZ Top/Gregg Allman

Summer Concert Blockbuster: $269

Pat Benatar/Melissa Etheridge

Meghan Trainor

Jake Owen

New Odyssey

Dierks Bentley

KISS

Volbeat

Cole Swindell

Little Big Town

ZZ Top/Gregg Allman

These discount ticket packages are only available for purchase by phone or in person at the Emmerson Building on the state fairgrounds.

Illinois State Fair Ticket Hours:

May 23 – 31: Illinois State Fair office (Emmerson Building)

In Person: Monday – Friday 9:00am – 3:00pm

By Phone: (217) 782-1979 Beginning June 1: Grandstand Box Office

Monday – Friday

8:00am – 5:00pm

Ticket prices for each of the shows at the 2016 Illinois State Fair are listed below:

Friday, August 12: Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and Melissa Etheridge

Tier 3 – $20 / Tier 2 - $25 / Tier 1 - $30 / Track - $30 / VIP - $42

Saturday, August 13: Meghan Trainor / Hailee Steinfeld / Common Kings

Tier 3 - $28 / Tier 2 - $33 / Tier 1 - $38 / Track $38 / VIP - $50

Sunday, August 14: Jake Owen / Old Dominion

Tier 3 - $15 / Tier 2 - $20 / Tier 1 - $25 / Track $25 / VIP - $37

Monday, August 15: New Odyssey

General Admission - $5

Tuesday, August 16: Dierks Bentley / Tucker Beathard

Tier 3 - $42 / Tier 2 - $47 / Tier 1 - $52 / Track $52 / VIP - $64

Wednesday, August 17: KISS / The Dead Daisies

Tier 3 - $49 / Tier 2 - $54 / Tier 1 - $59 / Track - $59 / VIP - $74

Thursday, August 18: Volbeat / Killswitch Engage / Black Wizard

Tier 3 - $10 / Tier 2 - $14 / Tier 1 - $18 / Track - $18 / VIP - $25

Friday, August 19: Cole Swindell / Kane Brown / LANco / Jon Langston

Tier 3 - $18 / Tier 2 - $23 / Tier 1 - $28 / Track $28 / VIP - $40

Saturday, August 20: Little Big Town / David Nail

Tier 3 - $27 / Tier 2 - $32 / Tier 1 - $37 / Track $37 / VIP - $49

Sunday, August 21: ZZ Top / Gregg Allman

Tier 3 - $34 / Tier 2 - $39 / Tier 1 - $44 / Track $44 / VIP - $54

All tickets go on sale Saturday, May 21st at 10am via Ticketmaster.

