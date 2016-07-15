



ALTON - All-Star restaurants across Alton are celebrating the fourth annual Restaurant Week.

The event is put together by the Alton Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) to assist local restaurants with their usual dog day downtime, which coincidentally occurs simultaneously with Major League Baseball's All-Star Game break. This week, which lasts from July 8-17 , will feature fixed prices at 20 local restaurants. Lunch specials will be $10 and dinner will be $25.

"Some offer great deals and other one of a kind menu specials for the week," Alton CVB Executive Director Brett Stawar said. "All of them love the week and cross-promote each other pretty well. It's a lot of fun working together."

Because the week occurs in sync with All-Star Week, Stawar said it has a baseball theme. Anyone who receives a ticket to the event from the Alton CVB will receive a complimentary glass featuring the iconic Piasa Bird on a baseball bat. Diners are encouraged to have a meal at as many restaurants on the list as they can.

Old Bakery Beer Company, located at 400 Landmarks Blvd. in Alton, is having shrimp or catfish po'boy with a side and beer for their lunch specials, and two barbecue entrees with two beers for their dinner. Friday night, the restaurant featured a smoked brisket plate with cole slaw and baked beans.

Other participating restaurants include:

Main Street 4204 Brewery

Carver's BBQ

The Finn Inn

Castelli's Restaurant at 255

Chez Marilyn

Bluff City Grill

Grafton Oyster Bar

Grafton Winery

Hops House

Johnson's Corner

Great Rivers Tap and Grill

Gentelins

Journey

Olga's Kitchen

State Street Market

My Just Desserts

Rib City

Tony's

the Whole Scoop

