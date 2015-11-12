ALTON – Here are the All-Southwestern Conference teams for the fall sports season and the current All-Sports standings for the league's annual all-sports trophies, which are presented at the end of the school year.

For the All-Sports standings, points are awarded on an 8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis except for girls golf, boys soccer and boys and girls cross-country, which East St. Louis does not field teams in; those sports are on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 points basis.

ALL-SPORTS STANDINGS

Edwardsville, 57 points

O'Fallon, 49 points

Belleville East, 42 points

Belleville West, 39 points

Collinsville, 29 points

Alton, 23 points

Granite City, 20 points

East St. Louis, 10 points

GIRLS GOLF

First Team: Brooke Boatman, O'Fallon; Samantha Doak, Edwardsville; Megan Keel, Granite City; Emily Maars, O'Fallon; Colette Thro, Belleville East; Kayla Weinacht, Edwardsville; Addasyn Zellar, Edwardsville

Second Team: Sydney Bost, Collinsville; Abbey Burns, Collinsville; Eryn Coppersmith, Edwardsville; Paige Hamel, Edwardsville; Alyssa McMinn, O'Fallon; Ellie Munn, Belleville East

Third Team: Morgan Bemis, Alton; Jessica Blakely, Edwardsville; Natalie Fix, O'Fallon; Daphne Lane, Belleville East; Alynnah O'Leary, Collinsville; Kiley Reeder, Edwardsville

BOYS GOLF

First Team: Luke Babington, Edwardsville; David Crosby, Belleville West; Logan Harris, O'Fallon; Justin Hemings, Edwardsville; Ben Tyrell, Edwardsville; Tanner White, Edwardsville

Second Team: Cale Ambuhel, Edwardsville; Austin Galloway, Belleville East; Gavin Grote, Granite City; John Mislewicz, Collinsville; Zach Trimpe, Edwardsville; Elliot Walkington, O'Fallon

Third Team: Cody Daech, Collinsville; Mason Grosham, Collinsville; Lucas Hackman, O'Fallon; Jack Kohlmeyer, Edwardsville; Andrew O'Bryan, Belleville East; David Rauckman, Belleville East

FOOTBALL

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Wide Receivers: Isaiah King, Belleville East; Teantez Anthony, Belleville West; Jeff Thomas, East St. Louis; Chrys Colley, Edwardsville

Running Backs: Asa Collins, Alton; Kendell Davis, Edwardsville; Kentrail Moran, O'Fallon

Quarterback: Drew Miller, Belleville East

Tight End: Kyle Thompson, Granite City

Offensive Line: Tanner Hails, Collinsville; Trevour Simms, East St. Louis; Tate Rujawitz, Edwardsville; Caleb Venne, Granite City; Mark Giddens, O'Fallon

Kicker: Tucker McCann, O'Fallon

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive Backs: Shemar Welch, Belleville East; Jack Lanxon, Belleville West; Jourdyn Jones, Edwardsville; Dillon Wells, O'Fallon; Montavis Hart, O'Fallon

Linebackers: Nick Foster, Belleville West; James Knight, East St. Louis; Cyress Ahart, Edwardsville; AJ Paul-Torres, O'Fallon

Defensive Line: DeWayne Hill, Belleville East; Demario Nesbitt, Belleville West; AJ Epenesa, Edwardsville; Desmond Chapple, Edwardsville; Sam Kabureck, O'Fallon

Punter: Riley Patterson, Edwardsville

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Wide Recievers: Tony Dean, Belleville East; Jerrell Anderson, Belleville West; Jourdyn Jones, Edwardsville; Ronald Anthony, O'Fallon

Running Backs: Moses Holman, Belleville East; Jackson Morrissey, Edwardsville; Ron Allen, Granite City

Quarterback: Gabe Jarman, Granite City

Tight End: Nathan Kolesa, Edwardsville

Article continues after sponsor message

Offensive Line: Zach Llewellyn, Alton; CJ Miller, Belleville East; Steven Leadlove, Belleville West; Nathan Crone, Edwardsville; Sam Kubureck, O'Fallon

Kicker: Matt Stiropolous, Belleville East

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive Backs: Jaaron Williams, Collinsville; Max Lyons, Collinsville; Chrys Colley, Edwardsville; Grant Bradley, Edwardsville

Linebackers: Javell Rice, Belleville East; Ken Dixon, Belleville West; LaRon Johnson, Collinsville; Kyle Thompson, Granite City

Defensive Line: Asa Collins, Alton; Tanner Hails, Collinsville, Stephen Mills, O'Fallon; Caleb Venne, Granite City

Punter: Tucker McCann, O'Fallon

THIRD TEAM OFFENSE

Wide Receivers: Quantavis Alexander, Belleville East; Daval Torres, Edwardsville; Aaron Smith, O'Fallon

Running Backs: Nick Foster, Belleville West; Kerrion Chairs, East St. Louis; Mason Hewitt, O'Fallon

Quarterback: Reyondous Estes, East St. Louis

Tight End: LeRon Johnson, Collinsville

Offensive Line: Nick Conaway, Belleville East; Chris Moore, Belleville West; Alex Link, Collinsville; Cale Warrer, Edwardsville; Tamojia Johnson, Granite City

Kicker: Riley Patterson, Edwardsville

THIRD TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive Backs: Jordan Wynn, Belleville West; Stanley Green, East St. Louis; Ahmad Green, East St. Louis; Ron Allen, Granite City

Linebackers: Dorian Hoskins, Bellevlle West; Kam Garcia, Collinsville; Mike Parks, East St. Louis; Ryan Connelly, Edwardsville

Defensive Line: Leon Tiller, Belleville East; Kaylon Nelson, Belleville West; Terez Lagrone, East St. Louis; Derrick Whitehead, Edwardsville

Punter: Matt Sotriopolus, Belleville East

BOYS SOCCER

First Team: Sean Gouveia, Belleville West; Jake Koenig, O'Fallon; Eric Tejada, Collinsville; Luis DeAnda, Collinsville; Eric Ferenbach, Alton; Max Kieffer, Edwardsville; Matt Sotriopolus, Bellevile East; Zach Druhe, Granite City; Matt Benway, O'Fallon; Drake Terveer, Belleville West; Brett Niedzwiecki, Collinsville

Second Team: Nick Hatfield, Alton; Austin Toby, Edwardsville; Maxwell Elba, Belleville East; Jared Hemann, Collinsville; Nathan Lanter, O'Fallon; Nick Harry, Belleville West; Skylar Funk, Alton; Jordan Blasingame, Collinsville; Noah Engle, O'Fallon; Jordan Tasted, Belleville West; Trey Riley, Edwardsville; Joe Guithu, O'Fallon

Third Team: CJ Nasello, Alton; Mohammad Hamad, Edwardsville; Deaven Beck, Belleville East; Lucas Rainwater, Granite City; Clay Hartman, Collinsville; Steth Garst, O'Fallon; Ryan Herling, Belleville West; Caden Chestnut, Alton; Tristin Lieberman, Edwardsville; Austin Rieniger, Collinsville; Brandon Gregory, Belleville West

GIRLS TENNIS

FIRST TEAM

Singles: Callaghan Adams, Edwardsville; Mackenzie Shelton, O'Fallon; Chloe McIssac, Belleville East; Keely Lougeay, Belleville West; Bailey Bohnenstiehl, O'Fallon; Kate Dumstorff, O'Fallon

Doubles: Grace Desse/Morgan Colbert, Edwardsville; Kaylie Comley/Ellen Binion, Belleville West; Isabel Burwitz/Rylan Lopez, Belleville East

SECOND TEAM

Singles: Natalie Karibian, Edwardsville; Alyssa Tourville, Belleville West; Maddie Langen, Belleville West; Brianna Sexton, Belleville West; Katie Halwachs, O'Fallon; Mady Schriber, O'Fallon

Doubles: Maria Mezo/Mackenzie Cadigan, Edwardsville; Shannon Willis/Abby Fischer, Alton; Morgan Smith/Kaycie Dresch, Belleville East

THIRD TEAM

Singles: Jenneka Cain, Collinsville; Bailee Warsing, Granite City; Kortney Singleton, Granite City; Mary Zimmer, Belleville East; Grace Lindsay, O'Fallon; Olivia Thomas, Collinsville

Doubles: Hannah Macias/Mary McDaniel, Alton; Katie Cronin/Sam Clayton, Alton; Amber Wenos/Adrianna Lucas, Collinsville

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

First Team: Kayla Junger, Belleville West; Mackenzie Koester, O'Fallon; Elise Smith, O'Fallon; Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville; Annie Ellis, Edwardsville; Shelby Ridgeway, Belleville East; Ali Hanger, Belleville West

Second Team: Sam Schell, Belleville West; Jada Green, Alton; Rachel Verdun, Edwardsville; Anna Strake, O'Fallon; Damadj Johnson, East St. Louis; Ellie McCarthy, Collinsville; Renae Moeller, O'Fallon

Third Team: Holly Badgley, Belleville East; Alison Fournie, O'Fallon; Nicole Braner, Belleville West; Kate Martin, Edwardsville; Asia Stennis, East St. Louis; Janae Mosley, Belleville East; Megan Woll, Edwardsville

More like this: