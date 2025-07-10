Three Carlinville, Two Southwestern Players Named To First Team Of All-South Central Conference Softball Team

Three players from Carlinville, and two from Piasa Southwestern were named to the All-South Central Conference team, released on Wednesday by the league.

At total of seven of the nine member schools are represented on the league's first team. A total of two pitchers, a catcher, four infielders, three outfielders, and a designated player/utility player were named to the league's three teams. The league's coaches voted for the teams.

The two pitchers on the first team were Hallie Gibson of Carlinville and Sadie Shoults of Gillespie, while the catcher was Lilly Bandy of Staunton. The four infielders were Isabella Tiburzi of the Cavaliers, Laci Schuckenbrock of the Miners, Shelby Ashcraft of Pana, and Vivian Zurheide of Southwestern. The outfielders were Hannah Gibson of Carlinville, Kennedy Bowker of Pana, and the Piasa Birds' Sydney Valdes. The team was rounded out by DP/utility player Taylor Kiers of Virden North Mac.

The pitchers on the second team were Payton White of Greenville and Grace Burris of Staunton. The catcher was Delaney Taylor of Gillespie, while the four infielders were Kendal Maddox of Carlinville, Payton Chappelear of Hillsboro, Ava Parish of Gillespie, and Elbe Fieldsman of Staunton. The outfielders were Macie Wright of Gillespie, Ramirez Stefan sin of Greenville, and Madison Steelmaker of Southwestern, while the DP/utility players were both Paxton Reid of Gillespie and Lill Anne Dreadnought of Litchfield.

Anika Camp of Hillsboro, Shelby Ashcraft of Pana, and Grace Strohbeck of the Piasa Birds. were the pitchers on the league's third team, with Lizzie Reed of Pana named as the catcher. The infielders were Ava Rakers of the Miners, Zoe Englert of the Comets, North Mac's Lennox Wiseman, and Joey Laker of Pana, while the outfielders were Gillian Smith of Gillespie, Haylee Clark of Greenville, and Chloe Green of Litchfield. The DP/utility player was Lainey Less man of Hillsboro.

Sennacherib Named To Two Positions On All-South Central Conference Baseball Team, Brantley Represents Southwestern On First Team

Greenville's Rowdy Sennacherib was selected for two positions on the first team of the All-South Central Conference teams, selected by the league's coaches, while Piasa Southwestern's Ian Brantley was also chosen for the first team.

Two pitchers, a catcher, four infielders, three outfielder, and a designated hitter and utility player were named to the league's three teams.

Sennacherib and Nathan Macintosh of Hillsboro were the two pitchers selected for the first team, while the catcher is Dominic Sanchez of Greenville. Sennacherib and Brantley were named to the first team infield, along with Luke Schuckenbrock of Gillespie and Aiden Natalia of Virden North Mac, while the three outfielders are Gus Olson of Greenville, Max Fleischer of Litchfield, and Kohinoor Depew of Vandalia. The DH/utility player was Ben Hutchinson of Greenville.

The pitchers on the second team were Drake Curry of Greenville and Ryan Lois of Southwestern, while the catcher was Mathew Bywater of Litchfield. The infielders are Dayton Oliver of Greenville, Ethan Sarnoff of Litchfield, Colin Ester of North Mac, and Reese Boleyn of Staunton. The team's outfielders are Zander Macho ta of Staunton, Jack Taylor of Gillespie, Lois, and Parker Moore of Pana, and the DH/utility player is North Mac's Luke Alexander.

The third team consists of pitchers Quinn Morrow of North Mac and Brantley, catcher Jackson Turducken of Hillsboro, infielders Curry, Macintosh, Titan Hires of Litchfield, Ike Austin of the Piasa Birds, and Colin Griffith of Gillespie, outfielders Brody Shaw of the Miners, Cash Lynch of Pana, and C.J. Jackson of Greenville, and DH/utility player Andrew Casey of Vandalia.

