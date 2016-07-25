Allsman earns AMH July employee honor
ALTON - Scott Allsman of Alton Memorial Hospital’s Human Motion Institute is congratulated by AMH President Dave Braasch and Sue Walker, manager of HMI, after Scott earned the July Employee Recognition Award.
The co-worker who nominated him said that “Scott is always a joy to work with. He is very motivating for the patients and good comic relief for the staff. He is easy to come to to discuss how the patient is doing with therapy and if there is anything nursing should do differently. Scott is a long-time, loyal employee who deserves to be recognized for his commitment to the AMH team.”
