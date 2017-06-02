All-Prairie State Conference softball players announced
ALTON - The 2017 All-Prairie State Conference softball team has been announced.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Pitchers(2)
Meghan Schorman- Alton Marquette High School
Rachael Kernich- Mt. Olive High School
Catcher(1)
Carly Campbell- East Alton-Wood River High School
Designated Hitter(1)
Jada Johnson- Alton Marquette High School
Outfieldiers(3)
Mallory Schwegel- Bunker Hill High School
Haley Shewmake- East Alton-Wood River High School
Courtney Kernich- Mt. Olive High School
Infielders(4)
Morgan Moxey- East Alton-Wood River High School
Emma Taylor- Alton Marquette High School
Jill Niehaus- Mt. Olive High School
Sidney Vetter- Metro-East High School
Utility Player(1)
Grace Frost- Alton Marquette High School
Honorable Mention
Grace Kiffmeyer- Bunker Hill High School
Taylor Whitehead- Alton Marquette High School
Maddie Sowarsh - Nokomis High School
More like this: