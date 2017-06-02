ALTON - The 2017 All-Prairie State Conference softball team has been announced.

Pitchers(2)

Meghan Schorman- Alton Marquette High School

Rachael Kernich- Mt. Olive High School

Catcher(1)

Carly Campbell- East Alton-Wood River High School

Designated Hitter(1)

Jada Johnson- Alton Marquette High School

Outfieldiers(3)

Mallory Schwegel- Bunker Hill High School

Haley Shewmake- East Alton-Wood River High School

Courtney Kernich- Mt. Olive High School

Infielders(4)

Morgan Moxey- East Alton-Wood River High School

Emma Taylor- Alton Marquette High School

Jill Niehaus- Mt. Olive High School

Sidney Vetter- Metro-East High School

Utility Player(1)

Grace Frost- Alton Marquette High School

Honorable Mention

Grace Kiffmeyer- Bunker Hill High School

Taylor Whitehead- Alton Marquette High School

Maddie Sowarsh - Nokomis High School

