Luke SimmonsALTON - The 2017 All-Prairie State Conference teams for baseball have been announced.

Pitchers(2)

Luke Simmons- Marquette Catholic High School

Jake Jump - Metro East Lutheran High School

Catcher(1)

Sean Yates- Bunker Hill High School

Designated Hitter(1)

Eli Jacobs- Metro-East Lutheran High School

Outfieldiers(3)

Brad McAfee- Marquette Catholic High School

Ryan Archibald- Nokomis High School

Noah Coddington - Metro East Lutheran High School

Infielders(4)

Storm Coffman- Bunker Hill High School

Tyler Hamby- East Alton-Wood River High School

Andrew Herpstreith - Nokomis High School

Liam Maher - Marquette Catholic High School

Utility Player(1)

Caden Monk- Mt. Olive High School

Honorable Mention

Braden Morris - Bunker Hill High School

Dane Sellars - Bunker Hill High School

Chase Williams - Bunker Hill High School

Gage Booten- East Alton-Wood River High School

Konnor Morrissey - Marquette Catholic High School

Andy Jones - Mt. Olive High School

Bryce Parish - Mt. Olive High School

