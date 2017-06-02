All-Prairie State Conference baseball players named
ALTON - The 2017 All-Prairie State Conference teams for baseball have been announced.
Pitchers(2)
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Luke Simmons- Marquette Catholic High School
Jake Jump - Metro East Lutheran High School
Catcher(1)
Sean Yates- Bunker Hill High School
Designated Hitter(1)
Eli Jacobs- Metro-East Lutheran High School
Outfieldiers(3)
Brad McAfee- Marquette Catholic High School
Ryan Archibald- Nokomis High School
Noah Coddington - Metro East Lutheran High School
Infielders(4)
Storm Coffman- Bunker Hill High School
Tyler Hamby- East Alton-Wood River High School
Andrew Herpstreith - Nokomis High School
Liam Maher - Marquette Catholic High School
Utility Player(1)
Caden Monk- Mt. Olive High School
Honorable Mention
Braden Morris - Bunker Hill High School
Dane Sellars - Bunker Hill High School
Chase Williams - Bunker Hill High School
Gage Booten- East Alton-Wood River High School
Konnor Morrissey - Marquette Catholic High School
Andy Jones - Mt. Olive High School
Bryce Parish - Mt. Olive High School
More like this: