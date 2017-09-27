EDWARDSVILLE - Four years ago, the local Non-Profit Cancer organization Allison’s Hope rolled out it’s Haul Hope Campaign. Haul Hope is an automobile transport painted pink to carry their cancer awareness message around the nation. Since it’s inception into the Cassen’s Transport fleet, the Haul Hope truck has traveled roughly a quarter million miles, visited more than 20 states, and transported more that 4,000 vehicles. This effort has raised more than $75,000 in the process.

In June, Allison’s HOPE launched their second truck, Haul Hope 2. This newly modified and larger pink automobile transport will join the original in carrying their cancer awareness message around the nation.

Along with the message of Hope, a very special aspect of the Haul Hope program is that the drivers of the truck are selected because they are cancer survivors or have family members battling cancer. This makes the experience of driving the truck that much more inspirational. The amazing stories of the drivers have been told around the nation.

On Saturday Allison’s HOPE will be hosting their annual dinner benefit. This year’s event will truly be one of a kind. The event, Casino for a Cure, will take place at Sunset Hills Country Club at 6:30 p.m. It will feature Black Jack, Poker, Roulette and craps tables for beginners and skilled players. Patrons will gamble to win raffle tickets with a chance to win amazing prizes.

This year’s event will raise money for Cancer research taking place at Mary Crowley Cancer Research Center, as well as, local families affected by the burdens of a cancer diagnosis through Edwardsville Neighbors in Need and Hospice of Southern Illinois.

Tickets are available online at www.casinoforacure.com as well as the night of the event at registration. You can also purchase chip packages ahead of time for a discounted price.

