Pictured left to right: Wendy McIntire, Lori St. John, Lisa Spencer, Linda Cassens, Scott Wetzel, Cathy Kelly, and Adam Celuch.MARYVILLE - Anderson Hospital Foundation accepted a generous contribution from Allison’s Friends of Hope! Their 2024 Golf Tournament was “a huge success”, raising funds and resulting in a $12,500 donation towards Anderson Friends of Hope Breast Diagnostic Center.

This center was named after Allison Cassens, who unfortunately lost her life due to colon cancer. We are beyond grateful for the support of Allison’s Friends of Hope and their remarkable efforts in cancer research. Their unwavering commitment to this cause has managed to raise more than $1 million since 2004, and we could not be more thankful for their dedication.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Allison’s Friends of Hope truly embodies the spirit of generosity and kindness, and we are honored to have them as part of our community.

More like this:

Community Leaders Call for End of Child Abuse at Child Abuse Prevention Month Kick-Off Event
2 days ago
RiverBender Blog: I Volunteered at Hope Animal Rescues
Mar 25, 2025
Letter To Editor: City Of Alton Needs Voters To Turn Out For Spring Election
Mar 26, 2025
Hope Animal Rescues to Host Arcade Fundraiser for Dogs
Mar 20, 2025
Tyler Wilson Balances Academics and Athletics at Civic Memorial High School
Mar 27, 2025

 