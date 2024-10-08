MARYVILLE - Anderson Hospital Foundation accepted a generous contribution from Allison’s Friends of Hope! Their 2024 Golf Tournament was “a huge success”, raising funds and resulting in a $12,500 donation towards Anderson Friends of Hope Breast Diagnostic Center.

This center was named after Allison Cassens, who unfortunately lost her life due to colon cancer. We are beyond grateful for the support of Allison’s Friends of Hope and their remarkable efforts in cancer research. Their unwavering commitment to this cause has managed to raise more than $1 million since 2004, and we could not be more thankful for their dedication.

Allison’s Friends of Hope truly embodies the spirit of generosity and kindness, and we are honored to have them as part of our community.

