MARYVILLE — Allison’s Friends of Hope Foundation donated $15,000 from its 2025 golf tournament to the Anderson Hospital Warren Billhartz Cancer Center on Monday, supporting the Anderson Friends of Hope Breast Diagnostic Center.

The donation was presented earlier today to the Anderson Hospital Foundation, marking another milestone in the organization’s ongoing efforts to fund cancer research. Since its inception in 2004, Allison’s Friends of Hope has raised more than $1 million to support cancer research initiatives, including work at the Mary Crowley Medical Research Center in Dallas, Texas.

The foundation was established to honor Allison Cassens, who passed away from colon cancer. It fulfills her final wish to raise money for cancer research. The Mary Crowley Medical Research Center focuses on expanding treatment options for cancer patients through investigational molecular and cellular therapies.

In addition to funding research, the Cassens family donated the Hope Chapel at the Anderson Hospital Cancer Center in Maryville, Illinois.

Officials expressed gratitude for the foundation’s continued commitment.

“We are beyond grateful for the support of Allison’s Friends of Hope and their remarkable efforts in cancer research,” said representatives from Anderson Hospital. “Their unwavering commitment to this cause has managed to raise more than $1 million since 2004, and we could not be more thankful for their dedication. Allison’s Friends of Hope truly embodies the spirit of generosity and kindness, and we are honored to have them as part of our community.”

