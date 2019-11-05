JERSEYVILLE - Allison Lorton, of Jerseyville, has announced she will run for Resident Circuit Judge of Jersey County, Illinois. Allison’s announcement follows Judge Eric Pistorius’ recent decision to retire in December of 2020.

Allison was born in Belleville, Illinois, the daughter of two lifelong educators. She completed her undergraduate education at the University of Kentucky and went on to obtain her law degree from Southern Illinois University School of Law in 2005. After graduating from law school, she moved to Jersey County with her husband, Laef Lorton, to start practicing law and raise her family. Her legal career began as a prosecutor in the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office in 2005. Allison transitioned to private practice in 2007. She is a senior attorney at the firm Wittman & Lorton P.C., and President of Preferred Title & Escrow, Inc., in Jerseyville. Allison and her husband, Laef, acquired the practice from longstanding Jersey County attorney, George P. Wittman, who still practices with the Lortons today.

Article continues after sponsor message

Both in private practice and as a criminal prosecutor, Allison gained valuable insight and an understanding of the positive impact a fair and impartial judiciary can have on a community. Lorton stated, “I believe my background as a criminal prosecutor and a private attorney provides me with the experience and knowledge necessary to handle the diverse responsibilities of Judge in Jersey County.” Allison’s career has exposed her to a variety of legal cases, from real estate transactions, child protection issues, guardianships, estates, and criminal matters.

The intention of Allison’s legal career has always been one of public service. “I understand the impact our judicial system has on our community and its families. The practice of law for me was founded in my desire to help and serve my community. To have the chance to serve Jersey County as Judge, to enforce the rule of law and safeguard a fair and impartial judicial process, is a humbling and exciting endeavor. Not only as an attorney, but as a mother of three young children, I have a vested stake in ensuring judicial integrity in Jersey County. I look forward to having the opportunity to serve my community as Resident Circuit Judge of Jersey County,” stated Lorton.

More like this: