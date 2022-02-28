ALTON - Allison Cooke is an outstanding student at Alton High School with a passion for music as a percussionist in the Marching 100 Band. She has been recognized multiple times on a statewide level.

Alton H.S. students, Cooke and Melanie Parker were selected to ILMEA’s Future Music Educators program, which is a forum designed to mentor and encourage future music education students.

"I am involved in the Marching 100, Alton High's Honors Chamber Singers, Wind Ensemble Band, and Symphonic Orchestra Percussion," she said. "I plan to go into music education. Alton High has been so helpful in impacting me positively and encouraging every activity.

"I am a student leader for both choir and band. I coordinate the social media for the Alton High School Choir Page and I am also section leader for the Marching 100 front ensemble. I have had both of those positions for two years. Our school has continued to thrive, and I am so thankful to have the opportunities I have had, such as auditions in town. Although Alton is a big football/basketball school, and they put a lot of effort towards those teams, our music program is truly amazing when it comes to talent with directors, students, and experiences."

Also recently, she gave one of her first speeches in English and received overwhelming support from her teachers, administrators, and students.

Cooke said the speech struck some controversy with some topics that people normally don’t address.

“To name a few of the topics, I mentioned male validation, women struggling to feel enough, and the attitude we’ve been taught systematically. A few of my teachers suggested I get it out locally and at the end of the story, it is available on Youtube and has closed captions."

The link to Allison Cooke's speech at AHS:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUF8xJqhWzQ

Allison started taking piano lessons and singing when she was in grade school and she learned percussions because she saw it as the closest thing to the piano in the band.

She said she has received overwhelming support while in the band and believes Alton High’s music program is second to none. She is also in the choir band.

Allison said she was surprised even some of the boys her own age, thought her speech was a good one. She said the response kind of changed her perceptions on some things about how people view the topics she talked about.

“My brothers are also into music and one is a trumpet player and another is a singer,” she said. “I love music and being in the band.”

Allison closed by saying, "I absolutely love it at Alton High. I am glad I am surrounded by many administrators that support the arts when they can!"

