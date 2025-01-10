MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 36, GRANITE CITY 25: Marquette got off to a good lead, and held off Granite City at Granite City Memorial Gym.

Allie Weiner led the Explorers with 12 points, while Kel'c Robinson added 10 points, Delaney Ortman had eight points, Jami Jones scored three points, Laila Davis had two points, and Caylee Rhodes had a single point.

Marquette is now 10-6, while the Warriors go to 7-10.

