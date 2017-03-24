EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville's boys volleyball team appears loaded with weapons both on varsity and junior varsity this season.

The Tigers opened its' varsity boys volleyball season with a 25-10, 26-24 win over Belleville Althoff at Lucco-Jackson Gym Thursday evening.

The Tigers are 1-0 on the year, with the Crusaders 0-1.

Lucas Verdun had 10 points from serve for the Tigers with an ace, with Jack Grimm adding eight points and two aces and Eric Brammeier and Bob Dresner scoring five points each, with Dresner acing twice and Brammeier once. Nick Allen had 10 kills, Grimm nine, Will Bode four, Brammeier three and Drew Berthlett two to go with three blocks.

Verdun had 22 assists for the Tigers while Grimm had two blocks and Allen one.

Edwardsville head boys volleyball coach Andrew Bersett said the match against Althoff went back and forth.

“We won the first game 25-10, then the second one was tight at 26-24,” he said. “They were executing much better, especially out of the middle. We had a couple of service errors, then Jack Grimm served three balls for points to win the match.”

Bersett was complimentary of his entire team’s play and cited Grimm for his nine kills and Allen for his 10 kills. Grimm also had eight service points, the coach said. The coach said he is impressed by the work ethic and talent of both his varsity and junior varsity squads. He said the future looks bright for Tiger boys volleyball with the group he has in place.

The coach especially commended the play of both Grimm and Allen at the net.

“We are lucky to have two guys like that,” he said of Grimm and Allen. “This the first time Jack has been playing outside. Nick Allen is also a tremendous server. He usually goes on a service run, but tonight, he only served three times. The rest of our lineup responded well.”

Lucas Verdun did an exceptional job of distributing the ball against Althoff, Bersett said.

Bersett said he is looking forward to a tourney at Joliet West this weekend against some top-notch competition. Next week, the Tigers host Belleville East, with JV starting at 4:30 p.m., then travel to O’Fallon for a 4:30 p.m. matchup on Thursday. Saturday, April 1, the EHS volleyball boys travel to the Vianney Invitational.

Bersett said the competition will be tough this weekend and next week and weekend, but he said that will only make his team stronger and better prepare the Tigers for a post-season push at the end of the spring.

