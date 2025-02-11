Allen Foster Begins Career With Alton Police Department
ALTON — The Alton Police Department has welcomed its newest member, Officer Allen Foster, who was officially sworn in by Chief Jarrett Ford. Foster will begin his training at the Illinois State Police Academy on Feb. 16, 2025.
Chief Ford expressed enthusiasm about Foster's potential contributions to the community.
"We’re excited to see him grow in his new career and serve the Alton community with dedication and integrity," Chief Ford said.
As Foster embarks on this important step in his law enforcement career, the community is invited to congratulate him and extend their support.
