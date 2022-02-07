Allen & Kayla's Love Story
Our Love Story:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Couple: Allen & Kayla from East Alton
Date Met/Started Dating: December 2, 2010
Briefly Describe First Date: Buffalo Wild Wings, He gave me his hoodie because it was cold outside.
Date Married: July 25, 2015
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Working on cars, fishing, camping, taking our RZR out.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Never go to bed angry, and always love each other when times get tough.