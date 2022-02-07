Our Love Story:

The Couple: Allen & Kayla from East Alton

Date Met/Started Dating: December 2, 2010

Briefly Describe First Date: Buffalo Wild Wings, He gave me his hoodie because it was cold outside.

Date Married: July 25, 2015

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Working on cars, fishing, camping, taking our RZR out.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Never go to bed angry, and always love each other when times get tough.