CHARLOTTE, N.C. May 25, 2017-- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announced Allegiant Honors - a special program to support and thank U.S. active duty and retired military for their service with select free services. The program was unveiled with a special announcement at Circle K Speed Street presented by Coca-Cola, in conjunction with NASCAR Salutes Refreshed by Coca-Cola NASCAR’s program paying tribute to our troops. Speed Street attendees may visit the Allegiant booth for information and giveaways, and to enter a special drawing for a chance to win free flights. The festival runs through

Saturday, May 27.

“All of us at Allegiant take great pride in supporting the brave men and women who serve our country every day,” said Maurice J. Gallagher, Allegiant chairman and CEO. “The Allegiant Honors program extends our thanks by making it a little easier for active members of the military, veterans and their families to travel. We are honored to have them fly with us.”

Under the Allegiant Honors program U.S. active duty military, retired military veterans, members of the National Guard, military reserve and their dependents are eligible for free services when they fly Allegiant. These include up to three pieces of checked baggage, one carry-on bag, one pet in cabin, courtesy boarding pass printing at the airport and free seat assignments, pending availability. In addition, active duty military may board flights with priority boarding at no charge, and will not be charged a change or cancellation fee due to a change in orders.

Article continues after sponsor message

All optional items and services will be added to itinerary at the airport – eligible individuals should reserve in person with valid military I.D. Those who have paid for items which qualify for a military waiver may visit the airport ticket counter for a refund of eligible fees.

A complete list of services, as well as eligibility and ID requirements, may be accessed at

Allegiant.com/military-discount.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations. The airline offers industry-low fares on an all-jet fleet while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms, rental cars and attraction tickets. All can be purchased only through the company website, Allegiant.com. Beginning with one aircraft and one route in 1999, the company has grown to over 80 aircraft and more than 300 routes across the country with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.

More like this: