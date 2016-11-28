Even More Options to Great Destinations Follow a 200% Increase in Passenger Service during 2016

MASCOUTAH - Data just released by Sixel Consulting Group reveals that the 2017 Allegiant summer flight schedule, starting April 2017, contains significant increased weekly flight options from MidAmerica St. Louis Airport to some of the six great destinations served. Service to Destin/Fort Walton and Sanford/Orlando will increase to five days a week, from two, and Punta Gorda/Fort Myers and St. Pete/Tampa each increases to three days a week from two. Las Vegas and Jacksonville service will remain at two flights each week.

With these enhancements, the airport will average two departures and 299 seats per day, which represents a 58.8 percent increase in both flights and seats over April 2016. The routes with additional flights give some great added flexibility to passengers who already appreciate the hassle-free experience of flying from MidAmerica.

Article continues after sponsor message

St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern commented, “Allegiant’s non-stop jet service to these great destinations has given this region low cost and high value alternatives never available before.”

Tim Cantwell, MidAmerica Airport Director, added “In 2016, we experienced a 200% expansion of Allegiant service and passenger enplanements. These increased frequencies planned for the summer of 2017 further enhance the opportunities for people to fly from MidAmerica, and we look forward to adding even more destinations in the future.”

The other advantages of flying out of MidAmerica include free parking right in front of the terminal, short lines for check-in and security, and easy access to the departure gates. For more details or flight information, visit www.flymidamerica.com or www.allegiant.com.

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport is located in Mascoutah, Ill., in the eastern portion of the St. Louis metropolitan area. Major multimodal rail and inland port centers are located within 22 miles of the airport, which also enjoys easy access to five interstate highways via I-64. With parallel runways of 8,000 and 10,000 feet, the airport can handle simultaneous take-offs and landings in all conditions, minimizing delays. It has an annual capacity of 200,000 operations. Tenants include Boeing, which recently located a new manufacturing facility at the airport; North Bay Produce, an international, grower-owned, year-round, fresh produce marketing and distribution cooperative headquartered in Traverse City, Mich., as well as AVMATS, a company providing alternatives for the support and maintenance of corporate aircraft, which has been operating at MidAmerica for almost a decade. MidAmerica is a Joint Use Airport partnering with Scott AFB, the home to US Transportation Command, a multi service organization, and Air Mobility Command, the USAF’s component command for airlift. MidAmerica and the 375th Air Mobility Wing operate Scott AFB/MidAmerica St. Louis Airport. For more information, visit www.flymidamerica.com.

About Sixel Consulting Group

Founded in 1996, Sixel Consulting Group has worked to recruit more than 130 new routes on behalf of its client airports in the US, Canada, and Mexico. The focus at Sixel Consulting Group is on connecting its client communities, to new opportunities, through rock-solid research, innovative analysis, and flawless execution. Sixel helps its client airports grow passenger traffic through local and regional marketing programs, utilizing its consultants’ more than 120 years of air service marketing expertise. For more information visit sixelconsulting.com

More like this: