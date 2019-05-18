Get The Latest News!

ALTON – A camera at a private residence on Henry Street captured an alleged fern thief outside Duke Bakery in Alton.

Amy Doucleff-Hollis, whose family owns the iconic Alton bakery, said a camera captured a woman appearing to take a potted fern outside the business at 1:56 a.m. last Thursday. A person who appears to be the same as the alleged fern thief was also caught on camera appearing to steal lawn ornaments at 2:30 a.m. Monday. Hollis said as many as five ferns were stolen from the bakery last year and they recently installed a camera but never replaced the ferns originally stolen. Hollis said she has not contacted the Alton Police Department regarding the incident, because it seemed to not be “that big of a deal.” She would, however, like her fern returned.

“[We have] no suspects, but she was on foot, so I feel like she's in the neighborhood,” Hollis said in a Facebook message. “I have absolutely no idea why anyone would steal a fern. It's such a minor issue. That doesn't mean I'm okay with it. I just feel like it's more of a hassle than anything to report it. Also, I don't feel violated knowing it's an older person. Last year, when my ferns were stolen, I felt completely violated. Now I'm just angry.”

