ALTON - An alleged threat was posted on social media last night involving Alton High School and heavily shared overnight, Alton School District No. 11 Superintendent Dr. Kristie Baumgartner said in a statement.

"Administration began working immediately with law enforcement to determine the origin of the threat," she said. "Because this is an active law enforcement investigation, additional details cannot be shared at this time. Unfortunately, it is not unusual for social media posts like this to occur after a tragic event such as what just occurred in St. Louis.

"However, we must take every alleged threat seriously and investigate each to the highest degree. All schools, including Alton High School, will be open and continue with classes today. As a precautionary measure, there will be an increased law enforcement presence at Alton High School today. Again, this is only a precautionary measure."

Alton High Principal Mike Bellm said the communication was sent out to parents, students, and staff early this morning and he said there were no problems this morning and the students and staff were doing a wonderful job.

"Security has been increased today," he said.

