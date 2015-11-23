The Madison County Circuit Court issued felony charges of residential burglary (two counts), theft under $500 (second subsequent offense), criminal damage to property (two counts) to Brandon E. Switzer, 29, of Troy, IL., on Monday.

On Friday, Nov. 20, 2015, at approximately 12:22 a.m., the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the occupant of a home in the 12000 block of Mayer Road, Marine, Illinois. The caller reported that he had just shot an intruder who was breaking into his home.

Madison County Sherriff’s Deputies and Illinois State Police Troopers responded to the scene. Deputies located Brandon E. Switzer lying in the grass at the rear of the home. Switzer was conscious and had what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to his chest. Switzer was transported to an area hospital where he was admitted and treated for non-life threating injuries.

The occupant of the home told deputies that he woke up to someone attempting to force entry to a rear door of his home. The occupant told deputies he armed himself with a firearm and warned the subject to leave the property. The subject reportedly ignored the warning and broke out the glass door in an attempt to enter the home. In response the homeowner said he fired one shot at the intruder and called 911.

The first responding officers secured the scene and conducted a neighborhood canvas. During the canvas officers discovered a neighboring home had been burglarized. The suspect damaged the interior of the home as well as a vehicle in the home’s attached garage. Evidence was located during the investigation which linked Switzer to the burglary, as well as a theft from another neighboring home.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office conducted a thorough investigation into this incident and presented the finding to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office today. The felony warrant and criminal information was issued by the Honorable Judge Neil Schroeder, who set Switzer’s bond at $200,000.00

Switzer was released from a St. Louis area hospital on Friday, and taken into custody by the St. Louis Police Department on an outstanding felony warrant out of the Troy Illinois Police Department for burglary. Switzer remains in the custody of the St. Louis Police Department awaiting extradition on the pending Illinois charges.

