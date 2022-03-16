WOOD RIVER - Michael S. Butler, 37, of the 200 block of Whitelaw Avenue, Wood River, was charged with burglary and forgery after he allegedly took $17,000 in merchandise from Dr. John’s in Wood River and allegedly tried to cash a bogus check at Wood River Market.

Butler entered the Dr. John’s building just before closing time on Feb. 21, and hid as employees were leaving, according to John Coil operator of the store, which is officially known as Dr. John’s Lingerie and Novelty Boutique 100 North Wood River Ave.

Coil said that Butler took a shopping cart and filled it with merchandise.

“He went shopping,” Coil said. In addition to lingerie, among the items sold at the store are adult toys.

The owner said Butler allegedly turned off the electricity to the store so as to defeat the security cameras; however, he was unaware that the cameras included backup batteries. Officers were able to identify Butler from the video.

The forgery charge alleges Butler tried to cash a fraudulent $512 check at Wood River marker on Jan. 14.

Bail was set at $69,000.

