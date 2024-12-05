ALTON - On Giving Tuesday, the Alton Police Department engaged in a community initiative aimed at providing new shoes to local children in need. Officers partnered with the organization All God's Children Shall Have Shoes to shop for the footwear, demonstrating their commitment to supporting families in the Alton area.

Article continues after sponsor message

The collaboration highlights the spirit of generosity that characterizes Giving Tuesday, a day dedicated to charitable giving following the consumerism of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The Alton Police Department expressed pride in their involvement with the initiative, emphasizing the importance of giving back to the community.

"We appreciate the support," said organizers from All God's Children Shall Have Shoes, acknowledging the police department's contributions to the shoe program.