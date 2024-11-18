ALTON/GRANITE CITY - All God’s Children Shall Have Shoes received a $5,000 donation from U.S. Steel and a $250 donation from the Granite City Rotary Club.

As an organization, All God’s Children Shall Have Shoes provides pairs of shoes and socks for over 700 local kids every December. This year, their work has been boosted by the donations from the U.S. Steel Granite City Works Employees Torch Club and the Granite City Rotary Club.

“We are so excited for these local donations that help fund this program,” said Sue Wooden, one of the organizers with All God’s Children. “We’re very thankful for these donations that help make the whole thing run.”

Wooden explained that she was contacted by Chris Mitchell, who works in the communications department of Granite City Community Unit School District #9. Mitchell shared the nonprofit’s mission with the Granite City Rotary Club, and members were eager to present All God’s Children with a $250 check.

One of the Rotarians is also involved in the U.S. Steel Granite City Works Employees Torch Club. This club works with U.S. Steel to promote community programs and scholarship initiatives. The club decided to donate $5,000 toward All God’s Children.

On Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, Wooden traveled to Granite City to collect the donations. She said it was “really good news,” and the donations will pay for all 130 kids from Granite City who receive shoes.

It costs about $50 per child to buy shoes and socks, and every child gets to pick out their own shoes with the assistance of community leaders like firefighters and police officers. Starting in the first week of December, kids will travel to Alton Square Mall to pick their shoes.

Wooden noted that this would not be possible without the community’s donations. To donate to All God’s Children Shall Have Shoes, you can Venmo @KidsShoes or visit their official Facebook page for more information.

“All of our donations go straight towards the shoes,” Wooden added. “That’s the only way we can hand them out. That’s the only way we can schedule and get all the kids in there. So without the donations, we couldn't do any of it. It’s amazing to be able to get it ahead of schedule from the actual shoe distribution.”

