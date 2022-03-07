EDWARDSVILLE - “All Aboard!” is an upcoming exhibit at the Edwardsville Children’s Museum centered around trains which will bring a weekend jam-packed with events for its grand opening.

The festivities will begin the night of Friday, March 25 for a free members-only grand opening event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The first 15 registrants will have the opportunity to create their own wooden train car.

The exhibit will open to the public the following morning, March 26 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. That afternoon from 1-3 p.m., there will be a Train Car Workshop. The first 15 registrants for this event will also have the opportunity to create their own wooden train car.

Sensory Time will be held in the train exhibit on Sunday, March 27 from 1-3 p.m. This will be limited to 8 children and registration is required.

The exhibit will also feature a 550-pound model train table designed by Tom Stephenson, which will be showcased at the National Train Show at the Collinsville Gateway Convention Center this August. It will be housed permanently in the museum’s Nickel Plate Station as a donation from Stephenson.

For more information about the “All Aboard!” programs or how to register, visit edwardsvillechildrensmuseum.org/seasonal-programs.

