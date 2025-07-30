Our Daily Show Interview! All 80's Mixer Set for September 6th

ALTON - Community members are invited to the second annual All 80s Alton Mixer.

At 5 p.m. on Sept. 6, 2025, at Mac’s Downtown, folks from across the region will convene to celebrate the 80s era, enjoy food, listen to live music, and reminisce. Organizers emphasized that the event is not limited to Alton High School alumni but open to everybody who wants to come out and have a fun night. They hope to welcome over 2,000 people.

“Last year was a blast and I am so happy all my friends came out,” said Thomas, one of the organizers. “Having everybody show up and play was wonderful.”

The block party will take up 4th and Belle Streets in downtown Alton, with bands playing on the new Mac’s stage. Porch Cafe will take the stage at 6 p.m., followed by The Undecided at 8 p.m. and Fritz and the Bishops at 10 p.m.

“This came up and we’re like, ‘A festival? Oh my God, yeah. This is perfect,’” said Fritz, who plans to play until 1 a.m.

The full menu at Mac’s will be available for those who want to eat inside. There will also be burgers and brats grilled in the street. You can expect a few drink specials named after classic 80s movies.

Organizer Cami noted that everyone is invited, and she hopes to see a lot of people out there on Sept. 6. Last year, they welcomed over 1,400 guests.

Cami stressed that the event is for alumni of all local high schools. She is excited to see people from her graduating class as well as friends from across the region.

“Invite anybody you want,” she said. “We’re pulling from not just Alton. We are pulling from all the Metro too, which is cool. That’s what we want to do. It’s not an Alton event. It’s just an 80s event for anybody who likes it. Come on down. We love it here in Alton because we all grew up here. It’s cool.”

The goal, organizers explained, is to bring people together and enjoy the evening. Thomas, Cami and Fritz hope the event encourages community, and they look forward to sharing the 80s era with their friends and beyond.

“It’s just so much fun. I believe in this era that everybody is hiding in their house arguing on the internet. The only way is just to get together and talk face to face. The only way we’re going to get this world better is hanging out together,” Thomas added. “Come have a lovely 80s-themed adult beverage and have a fun time.”

For more information about the All 80s Alton Mixer, join the official Facebook group. Stop by downtown Alton on Sept. 6 for a fun night with good friends.

