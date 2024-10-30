All 13 District #7 Schools Earn Commendable Designation on 2024 Illinois Report Card Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) released the annual Illinois Report Card at www.illinoisreportcard.com today. The Report Card shows how schools are progressing on a wide range of educational goals. One component of the School Report Card is the annual summative designation – a descriptor of how well our schools are meeting the needs of all students. The designations recognize schools with strong overall performance across a range of academic and student success indicators. There are five designations a school can receive – Exemplary, Commendable, Targeted Support, Comprehensive Support, or Intensive Support. All 13 of District #7’s schools received a COMMENDABLE designation by the State of Illinois. Article continues after sponsor message Areas that stood out on this year’s School Report Card include: In academic proficiency, students scored 35.7 percent for math compared to the state average of 27.9; 64.8 for science compared to the state average of 52.7 percent; and 41.9 percent in English/language arts (ELA) compared to the state average of 39.4 percent. The 41.9 percent proficiency in English/Language Arts is the highest since pre-pandemic. The previous two years’ score was 36.6. On the SAT, District #7 students averaged 525 in ELA and 501.2 in Math compared to the state average of 482.1 and 468, respectively. The 9th grade on track is 92.3 percent – its highest in the last six years, and above the state average of 88.2. For 8th grade students, the Algebra 1 passing rate is 90.6 percent, compared to the state rate of 29 percent. 1,306 students participated in Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs, an increase of 219 from a year ago. Chronic absenteeism dropped to 16.7 percent from 23 percent last year and remains below the state average of 26.3 percent. District #7’s overall student attendance rate was 93.7 percent compared to the state average of 91.6 percent. That is the highest student attendance rate since the 2020-2021 school year.

The teacher retention rate is 92.6 percent, compared to the state rate of 89.6 percent. This is the second year in a row that teacher retention has been above 92 percent. The Illinois Report Card provides the school community with an opportunity to reflect on last year’s strengths and discuss areas for continuous improvement. District #7 believes every single student can meet high expectations and that parents/caregivers and community members are a critical partner in each child’s education. “Our district’s performance on the Illinois State Report Card reflects the dedication and hard work of our students, teachers, and staff,” said District #7 Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton. “This year’s report highlights many areas of strength, and we remain focused on addressing those areas where we can further support our students.” View the district’s complete Illinois Report Card data at www.illinoisreportcard.com. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending