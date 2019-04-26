NASHVILLE, Tenn. – SIUE women's tennis player Alina Munteanu has earned first team All-Ohio Valley Conference honors for her performance during the regular season.

"This is a tremendous honor to cap off Alina's collegiate playing career," said SIUE Head Coach Adam Albertsen. "She is one of the most competitive and hard-working players I have ever been around, and her work ethic and fight will truly be missed here at SIUE."

Munteanu (Bacau, Romania) held an 11-6 No. 1 singles record during the 2019 spring season and was 4-4 in OVC No. 1 singles play. She had a 15-10 overall singles record at SIUE.

Prior to SIUE, Munteanu played at University of Montevallo, where she was named to the Gulf South Conference All-Conference Team during the 2017-18 season. At Montevallo, she set the school records for most individual wins in a season (26), most doubles wins in a season (24), most individual career singles wins (67) and doubles career wins (56).

In her collegiate career, Munteanu totaled 82 career singles victories and 62 doubles victories.

Women's All-Conference List and Awards

First Team

Claudia Yanes Garcia (APSU)

Lidia Yanes Garcia (APSU)

Rachel Papavasilopoulos (EIU)

Romana Tarajova (SEMO)

Alina Munteanu (SIUE)

Asel Jumamukhambetova (UT Martin)

Second Team

Tatiana Nikolaeva Lopez (APSU)

Fabienne Schmidt (APSU)

Helena Kuppig (APSU)

Srishti Slaria (EIU)

Harriet Hamilton (JSU)

Jui Yun Chang (MUR)

Player of the Year

Rachel Papavasilopoulos (EIU)

Freshman of the Year

Romana Tarajova (SEMO)

Coach of the Year

Ross Brown (APSU)