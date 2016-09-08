Name: Alijah El’Norhyia Hardimon

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents: Ashley N. Smith and Shalen J. Hardimon of Alton

Birth weight: 7 lbs 2 oz

Birth Length: 20 inches

Time : 2:05 PM

Article continues after sponsor message

Date: September 1, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Amia (14); Amarie’ (11); Cletiaes, Jr. (9); Car’Leon (6); Car’mello (18 mos); DA’Shaun (8)

Grandparents Normajean James and Charles Miller, Alton; Elaine Hardimon,  Lake Dallas, Texas

Great Grandparents: Hutson Hardimon, Alton; (Deceased) Purvis and Norma Jean Smith, Alton

 

 