Alijah El’Norhyia Hardimon
Name: Alijah El’Norhyia Hardimon
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Parents: Ashley N. Smith and Shalen J. Hardimon of Alton
Birth weight: 7 lbs 2 oz
Birth Length: 20 inches
Time : 2:05 PM
Date: September 1, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Amia (14); Amarie’ (11); Cletiaes, Jr. (9); Car’Leon (6); Car’mello (18 mos); DA’Shaun (8)
Grandparents Normajean James and Charles Miller, Alton; Elaine Hardimon, Lake Dallas, Texas
Great Grandparents: Hutson Hardimon, Alton; (Deceased) Purvis and Norma Jean Smith, Alton