GRANITE CITY – Alfresco Productions proudly presents Legally Blonde the Musical, coming to the stage this November for two weekends only! Audiences will be dazzled by this energetic, hilarious, and heartwarming production of the hit musical based on the beloved movie. Directed by Eric Sykes, the show promises to be a spectacular evening of theater, full of vibrant choreography, catchy songs, an empowering message, and of course, lots of PINK!

Legally Blonde follows the journey of Elle Woods, a determined young woman who, after being dumped by her boyfriend, enrolls in Harvard Law School to win him back but discovers her own strength along the way. The show’s mix of humor, heart, strong female lead and a dynamic ensemble will leave audiences inspired and entertained.

Eric Sykes, the director, shares his excitement: "This show is pure joy from start to finish! I’m thrilled to work with such a talented cast and to bring Elle’s story to life. We can’t wait to share this fun and energetic production with the community."

Don’t miss out on this unforgettable experience! Tickets are now available for both general seating and VIP Balcony Seats, with limited availability for VIPs. General seating tickets are $20, and VIP Balcony tickets, which include one drink and refreshments, are $30.

Event Details:

What : Legally Blonde the Musical

When :

November 8-10, 2024

November 15-17, 2024

Alfresco Productions Theater, 2041 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, IL

Tickets : General seating $20, VIP Balcony Seats $30

Extras: VIP Balcony Seats include one drink and refreshments, with more available for purchase. VIP seating is limited to 20 seats per show.

Call to Action: Secure your seats today for this high-energy musical filled with laughter, love, and a message of empowerment! Tickets are available now at

TICKETS | Alfresco Productions

For additional information or press inquiries, please contact:

Eric Sykes

Executive Director

Alfresco Productions

Phone: 618-541-7342

Email: ericnsykes@gmail.com

Website: alfrescoproductions.org

