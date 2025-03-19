GRANITE CITY 2, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Granite City scored both of its runs in the seventh to take its season opener 2-0 at Gordon Moore Park over Marquette on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

Alexis Ruiz had a spectacular game and led the Warriors with three hits, while Cheyenne Gaddie had two hits, Emilee Saggio had a hit and RBI, and Riley Carnahan, Makayla Tanksley, Milyn Roehr, Chloe Randolph, and Christine Myers all had hits. Myers also struck out five in throwing a complete game inside the circle.

Marquette Catholic battled the entire game against the Warriors and Alyssa Coles, Jayla Dickson, and Kennedy Eveans all had hits for the Explorers.

Explorers' pitcher Kenna Lievers also struck out five in a complete game in the circle.

Granite opens its season 1-0, while Marquette starts off 0-1.

Marquette plays at Greenfield-Northwestern at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, and at home on Friday, March 21, 2025, for a 4:30 p.m. matchup against Gibault Catholic.

Granite City plays at O'Fallon on Thursday, March 20, 2025, in a 4:30 p.m. start.

