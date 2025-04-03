PIASA - Alexis Harrop has an impressive resume and, more importantly, a kind attitude.

For her accomplishments, Alexis Harrop is a Student of the Month for Southwestern High School.

Harrop, a senior at Southwestern, has been involved in many clubs and activities since she was a middle schooler. She currently serves as the drum major for the band and the class president for Student Government. She is a leader in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes organization and a student director and choreographer with the Drama Club.

She is the secretary of the National Honor Society and a member of Spanish Club, Book Club, Sign Language Club, Scholar Bowl and Art Club. She also has received recognition through the Illinois Music Education Association.

Harrop sings in the choir at Fosterburg Baptist Church and regularly sings the National Anthem at school events. She has completed countless community service projects with the National Honor Society and several mission trips with her church.

As she prepares to complete her senior year, she has received a lot of attention for her hard work, including Silver Medallion recognition and ILMEA All-District Choir honors. Between her academics and her extracurriculars, she doesn't have a ton of free time, but she enjoys painting, drawing, singing, performing and spending time with her loved ones whenever she can.

Harrop has big plans after graduation, and everyone in her corner is rooting for her. It’s important for her to give back, which is what she plans to do with her life.

“Upon graduating, I plan to become a radiologic technologist,” she said. “As a high school senior, I realized while choosing a profession that all I want to do with my life is help others. I've focused my time throughout high school trying to complete the same mission. I've jumped into all kinds of activities, whether it's volunteering in the community or supporting my classmates in various ways. I love being involved in projects that serve others and tutoring because I believe in making a difference, no matter how small it seems. My dream is to work in healthcare, where I can continue to lend a hand and be there for those who need it. I enjoy showing kindness and compassion, and I hope to continue bringing that into everything I do.”

Congratulations to Alexis for this recognition from Southwestern High School!

