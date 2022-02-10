GLEN CARBON - The Father McGivney girl’s basketball team are having themselves a season to remember. One of the players that have a lot to look back on is junior forward Alexis Bond.

In the emphatic 60-28 win over the East Alton-Wood River Oilers Wednesday night, Bond scored seven and pulled down three rebounds.

Alexis is the Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalp Female Athlete Of Month for Father McGivney Catholic High School.

She did not particularly play a lot of minutes, but when she was in, she made it count on Wednesday night at McGivney against East Alton-Wood River. When asked about her performance, Bond was very humble and gave most of the credit to her teammates for finding her while she was open and having her back.

While Bond is only a junior, it was still important to cheer on her friends on Senior Night.

“It meant a lot because I’ve known them for three years of my life, and I’m really sad to see them go, but also really happy to see how much they’ve grown throughout the years,” Bond said after the game.

Bond has played 29 games this season and scored a total of 111 points, 73 rebounds and 23 assists. She will be back in action in the regional matchup against Christ Our Rock at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 15.

