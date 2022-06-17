Alexandra Bergin Named To The Spring 2022 Dean's List At Aurora University Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. AURORA, Ill. – Aurora University has named Alexandra Bergin of Alton, IL, to the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester. Bergin is majoring in Sport Management and Marketing. The Dean's List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or higher. Article continues after sponsor message Founded in 1893, Aurora University is a four-year, private, nonprofit, accredited higher education institution offering students an exceptional education. Aurora University is located on a beautiful 39-acre campus in Aurora, the second largest city in Illinois, approximately 40 miles from Chicago. The university serves more than 4,000 undergraduate and approximately 2,000 graduate students across more than 50 majors and programs. AU leadership, faculty, and staff are committed to the success of our students, offering academic support programs, hands-on learning activities, internships, and community partnership opportunities that prepare students to be successful beyond AU. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending