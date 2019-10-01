EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville junior girls volleyball outside hitter Alexa Harris had a good match for the Tigers on Thursday evening, delivering five kills in the Tigers’ 25-6, 25-21 win over Belleville East at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

Edwardsville got off to a very fast start, dominating the first set against the Lancers, then winning key points as East mounted a comeback, but the Tigers found a way to get the job done in gaining the sweep.

“Yeah, I mean, we just stay focused the whole time,” Harris said in a postmatch interview, “serving, everything. I think we did a good job overall tonight.”

The Tigers wanted to get off to a fast start against the Lancers after starting off slowly at Belleville West, a match the Tigers won in three hard-fought sets, and Harris felt that Edwardsville did exactly that.

“Oh, yeah, for sure, and that was what we wanted to do on Tuesday night against West,” Harris said, “but we were just really off, so tonight, we came and took care of business, and we got it done,” she said with a smile.

The Tigers have some big matches coming up in October. Harris feels that the team is feeling very good right now, and ready for the upcoming matches.

“We’re feeling pretty good,” Harris said. “We’ve just been working hard every day, and focusing on everything that we need to work on, and you know, we want to go far this season, so we’re just staying focused.”

The Tigers have lofty ambitions of going to the IHSA Class 4A state tournament at Redbird Arena on the campus of Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal this November, possibly winning the championship, and from that point of view, Harris and her teammates are working hard towards that goal.

“Yeah, we’re working hard every day,” Harris said, “doing little things, making every touch count.”

As far as her own personal goals, Harris is keeping it very simple.

“You know, I just want to help my team however I can,” Harris said, “be the best teammate I can be, help them by getting kills, passing, whatever they need. We’re progressing, and doing good. We’re just trying to have the best season we can have, and working hard every day."

