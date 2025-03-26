ALTON - Alton High boys tennis coach Jesse Macias expresses optimism for his Redbirds group for the upcoming 2025 spring season, led by senior Alex Teutken. Macias calls Alex Teutken an "extremely talented player."

The other top six for Alton are: Nick Tuetken, Joe Ventimiglia, Jayden Beirman, Erick Humphrey and Carter Hanebutt.

Macias said Nick Tuetken, Ventimiglia, Beirman, Humphrey and Hanebutt are all talented players.

Macias said Alex Tuetken has the most varsity experience but he plays tennis constantly with his brother and that has brought Nick's game up. He said the lower-level players also show a lot of promise.

Alton returns to action at home at 3:30 p.m. against Greenville and at home on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, against O'Fallon. The Edwardsville Open Tennis Tournament is then next on the Redbirds' list for April 4-5.

For more on the most recent Alton-Edwardsville tennis match-up, see this related story.

