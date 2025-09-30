ALTON — Marquette’s girls volleyball team rallied to a 2-1 victory over Carlinville on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, at home, improving its season record to 9-12. After dropping the first set 12-25, Marquette bounced back to win the next two sets 25-22, 25-22.

Ella Tesson led Marquette with nine kills, while Reese Bechtold added six kills. Mia Moore contributed four kills, six service points, and 11 digs. Karly Davenport recorded three blocks and four service points, and Alex Stephan had four service points and 21 service receptions.

For Carlinville, Rowan Nepute was a standout with 10 service points, including three aces, and 25 assists. Madeline Murphy led with 10 kills, and Kaitlyn Reels contributed five blocks. Nepute, Murphy, and Makiah Porteus each recorded nine digs.

Carlinville now stands 9-7 overall.

In other matchups between the two schools, Carlinville defeated Marquette at the freshman level, while Marquette claimed victory at the junior varsity level.

Marquette is set to host Maryville Christian on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in a Gateway Metro Conference match. Carlinville plays at Greenville on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025.

