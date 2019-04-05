EDWARDSVILLE - Senior Alex Klamm is set to continue her field hockey career beyond Edwardsville High School at Concordia University Wisconsin in Mequon, Wisc.

Klamm recently signed a letter of intent with her parents and head EHS field hockey coach Jamie Phegley present.

Concordia was third this past year in conference play and she hopes to help the team to an even higher finish next year. Concordia was 7-8 overall and 2-3 in conference action this past year.

Klamm, a senior forward and a two-year varsity player, said she was “super excited” about continuing to play field hockey at Concordia.

“It was a great feeling there,” she said about her initial visit. “They are super nice people and nice teammates at the school and in the program. I was between two schools on wherever I wanted to play, but when I went on campus at Concordia, it felt ‘homey” and it was a place I wanted to go and play.”

Klamm, a high-honor student, plans to major in occupational therapy and will likely move on beyond her bachelor’s degree.

Coach Phegley said she was very excited about Klamm earning the opportunity to play in college.

“It is great she will continue on with field hockey in college,” she said.

Klamm thanked Coach Phegley, the other coaches, her teammates and academic faculty for an excellent experience at EHS.

