EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton has announced the recommendation of Alex Fox for the permanent role of principal at Edwardsville High School. The recommendation will be presented to the Board of Education at its monthly meeting on Monday, Jan. 27.

If approved, Fox’s appointment will begin with the 2025-26 school year and include a two-year contract, with an option for a third year.

Fox has served as interim principal at EHS since August 9 after Dr. Steve Stuart stepped down as principal to assume the position of executive director of the EGHM Foundation.

“Edwardsville High School has really thrived this year under Mr. Fox’s leadership as interim principal,” said Shelton. “He has the trust and support of the students, staff, and community, and I am excited to see how EHS will continue to prosper under his direction in the years to come.”

Fox served as associate principal at EHS during the 2023-24 school year, overseeing the Success Academy, after six years as athletics director and four years as an assistant principal at EHS. He has been on the EHS campus for 12 years and is in his 27th year with the district. Fox began his District #7 career as a fifth-grade teacher at Columbus Elementary and began his administrative career at Liberty Middle School in 2006.

“It is an incredible honor to serve as the principal of EHS,” said Fox. “This school has a rich history of excellence, and I am humbled to have the opportunity to lead such a vibrant community of students, educators, and families. This is not about me however; it is 100 percent about this wonderful school community and its members. Together, we will build on the school’s traditions. I am committed to fostering a supportive, inspiring, and safe environment where every student can thrive and achieve their full potential.”

Additionally, Shelton has announced that Success Academy will move to the main EHS campus next year.

“Having Success Academy students on the main campus will not only strengthen their connection to the larger school community, but it also enhances the support and resources available to them,” said Shelton. “I’m proud of the work Mr. Fox did while overseeing Success Academy and look forward to seeing how it will continue to evolve.”

