GODFREY - With a full season as Lewis and Clark Community College’s head baseball coach under his belt as interim, Alex Ferguson has officially been handed the reigns, and is focused on growing his program.

Ferguson takes over for St. Louis Amateur Baseball Hall-of-Famer Randy Martz, who retired at the conclusion of the 2020-21 after 31 seasons leading Trailblazers baseball.

Ferguson spent three years as Martz’s assistant coach, and had taken over more duties with the team, including recruitment efforts.

“The transition was easy because I had recruited these players and had relationships with them already,” Ferguson said. “Randy was a big mentor for me and I wouldn’t have this opportunity without him believing in me. He was looking for someone to take over the program. He invested a lot of time into building the program and I want to continue to grow the program. There are areas we need to improve and I am excited for the future.”

One improvement for the program is having access to the college’s Exercise Science program lab to provide strength training to players.

“In the future, some of my goals are to address training facilities available to our athletes,” Ferguson said. “L&C is working toward putting indoor cages back into the gym and my goal is to improve our outdoor cages over the next year or so.”

Cedric Brown, who officially begins his role as L&C’s new Director of Athletics Aug. 1, said he’s excited for the baseball program’s future.

“I’m excited to work with Coach Ferguson,” Brown said. “I know his experience and knowledge of the game will translate into the development of our students, and we will compete at a high level. I’m very excited about the fall and spring baseball seasons under his leadership”

Ferguson, who is also an academic advisor at L&C, is a native of Kansas City, Missouri. He’s served as assistant baseball coach Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and head coach for Presentation College there. Before coming to L&C, he worked for professional independent River City Rascals, based in O’Fallon, Missouri.

Moving forward, Ferguson said he’s focused on doing anything he can to help his players succeed and develop as people.

“I stress communication, accountability and development of the student-athlete,” he said. “I want players to develop on and off the field, and it’s important to me to have players graduate. I also want players to invest in the program and part of that is letting them have a voice in what we do. We want to create an environment during games where players are comfortable and can thrive.”

For more information on L&C baseball, visit https://www.lc.edu/athletics.

