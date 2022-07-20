EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE golf Head Coach Derrick Brown has added transfer Alex Eickhoff (Hillsboro, Illinois) to his roster.

Eickhoff comes to SIUE after spending the last two seasons at Minnesota and will have three years of eligibility remaining for the Cougars.

Eickhoff is coming off a summer season which included two top-10 finishes. He tied for third at the Joliet Amateur with back-to-back rounds of 68. He took sixth place at the Blackberry Open in Chicago with a 72.

"Alex will be a great addition to our team," Brown said. "He is a big, strong guy with plenty of length to be successful. I look forward to seeing what he can do these upcoming years as a Cougar."

As a sophomore at Minnesota, he appeared in four tournaments, covering 12 rounds. He had a scoring average of 76.0 and enjoyed a low 54-hole total of 224 at the Colleton River Collegiate. His low round of the season came in the second round of the Gopher Invitational where he shot a 71.

Eickhoff competed at nearby Hillsboro High School where he earned four top-10 finishes at state during his career. He finished fifth at the 2019 Illinois Class 1A State Tournament as a senior. As a sophomore, Eickhoff was named the State Journal Register's 2016-17 Prairie Boys Golfer of the Year when he finished seventh at state and led the school to a fourth-place finish as a team.

