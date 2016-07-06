EDWARDSVILLE – Alex Boker, operations manager of the Trampoline Park Glen Carbon, is the type who can bounce up high in the air and do flips, back flips, twists, nearly every move anyone could make on the equipment.

For him, he is in a perfect role because he knows and understands the business from head to toe, having worked for three years previously at a Sky Zone. He looks like a professional gymnast when he steps foot on the trampolines. He bubbles with enthusiasm at the opening of the new trampoline park.

Boker, a Granite City High School grad, attended college at Maryville University and obtained a business degree, so this work fits right within his education and skill set. He was a good athlete in high school and played tennis.

After work at the trampoline park in Missouri, Boker used to spend two or three hours almost every night, teaching himself different moves.

“I was a court monitor and worked my way to management,” he said of his beginning in the trampoline park business. “When I was a court monitor, I would sit around and jump for two to three hours straight at the end of the night.”

Boker said jumping on a trampoline is an excellent way to obtain physical fitness.

“They say you burn 1,000 calories an hour jumping on a trampoline,” he said. “We are going to start fitness classes later in the summer with one-hour classes. I think those will be very popular. We will start those when we get the park finished and we can dedicate more time to program pricing structure.”

Boker said the reaction to the Trampoline Park Glen Carbon opening has been almost overwhelming and extremely positive.

“It has been huge,” he said of the park opening. “We haven’t had any negative reviews since we opened. Everything has been positive. It is nice to see the smiles on faces and the hard work paying off.”

The Trampoline Park manager said he feels right now this position is a perfect fit for him.

“I wanted to be in an active, fast-paced type of environment,” he said. “I am very enthused about the direction of our company.”

